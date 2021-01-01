THURSDAY UPDATE: Count Total Surpasses 700,000, Deaths Near 9,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state has now passed the 700,00 mark for total cases since the coronavirus pandemic began, with the total at 700,380 as of Thursday.
That’s with the addition of 9632 new cases.
There are 8962 total deaths in Ohio as of Thursday’s report.
Here are the numbers:
Thurs Dec 31
Ohio: 700,380 cases (+9632), 8962 deaths (+107), 119,401 vaccinated
Stark: 20,468 cases (+390), 326 deaths (+25), 4181 vaccinated (1%)