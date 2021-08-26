      Weather Alert

THURSDAY UPDATE: Daily Number Tops 5000, Weekly Per Capita Figure at 338.1

Aug 26, 2021 @ 2:18pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You have to go back nearly seven months to find bigger numbers.

The state reported just about 5400 new cases of coronavirus Thursday; Stark County had 147 of those cases.

Back on January 28, Ohio had 5,432 new cases.

A day later, the county had 174.

The weekly cases per capital figure is up to 338.1 for the state.

The CDC is concerned whenever that number is over 50.

Here are the Thursday numbers:

Thurs Aug 26

Ohio: 1,197,873 cases (+5395)

Stark: 35,911 cases (+147)

State cases per-capita: 338.1

