THURSDAY UPDATE: Highest Case Figure in Stark in 2 Months+, Per Capita Number Up

Jul 22, 2021 @ 2:51pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County reported its highest number of daily coronavirus cases in over two months on Thursday.

Compare the 40 cases to 59 back on May 20.

The state reported 822 new cases.

Also, the weekly cases-per-100,000-for-two-weeks figure jumped to 45.8, more than double what it was two weeks ago.

Hospitalizations across the state are up slightly, to 378.

Here is the Thursday report:

Thurs July 22
Ohio: 1,120,120 cases (+822)
Stark: 33,727 cases (+40)
State Cases Per Capita: 45.8
Across Ohio: 378 hospitalizations

