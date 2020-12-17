      Weather Alert

THURSDAY UPDATE: Local Counties No Longer Purple, State New Daily Cases Remain Below 10,000

Dec 17, 2020 @ 2:35pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some good coronavirus news on Thursday.

Stark, Summit and Portage Counties are no longer in Purple Level-4, they have dropped back to Red Level-3.

Richland is the only purple county now.

After some technical issues on Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health has caught up with the case numbers.

The two-day average yesterday and today is 8400 new state cases and 306 new Stark County cases.

Here are the Thursday numbers:

Thurs Dec 17 (due to technical issues, new cases missed on Wednesday were put into the system on Thursday. The governor expressed the daily case numbers as 2-day averages, as seen below))

Ohio: 596,178 cases (2-day average increase of 8411),
7894 deaths (+117)

Stark: 17,089 (2-day average increase of 306),
258 deaths (+1)

Popular Posts
taylor swift
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Superfan McKinley Reviews Taylor's New Album
Time Reveals Finalists For 2020 Person Of The Year
Of Course 2020 Would End With A Geomagnetic Storm
taylor swift
Are Taylor Swift's 'folklore' and 'evermore' Actually Part Of A Trilogy?
Zorro Getting Female-Led Reboot On NBC From Robert Rodriguez And Sofia Vergara