THURSDAY UPDATE: Nearly 16,000 Daily Cases, Another Single-Day Record
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Coronavirus case numbers were way off the charts on Thursday.
The state reported 15,989 new daily cases, setting a new one-day record for the third day in a row.
And Thursday’s figure was more than 3000 cases higher than Wednesday’s.
Stark County’s 488 new cases is one of the highest ever, if not the highest.
And the number of cases per capita in the state is more than 20 times what the CDC would like to see.
The health department reports 1009.6 cases per 100,000 population, meaning over one-percent of the state’s population had the virus over the last two weeks.
Here are the Thursday numbers:
Thurs Dec 23
Ohio: 1,896,577 cases (+15,989)
Stark: 59,193 cases (+488)
State cases per capita: 1009.6