THURSDAY UPDATE: New Case Numbers Up, 1/3 of Ohioans Have First Shot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – February-like coronavirus numbers from the Ohio Department of Health on Thursday.
There were 83 new cases reported in Stark County and over 2700 across the state.
Governor Mike DeWine says active hospitalizations are up and active ICU patients, up slightly.
The good news is that a third of Ohioans have gotten the first shot of a vaccine.
Here are the Thursday numbers:
Thurs April 8
Ohio: 1,033,606 cases (+2742),
18,741 deaths
Stark: 31,006 cases (+83),
889 deaths