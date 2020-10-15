THURSDAY UPDATE: New Cases Over 2,000 Again, Stark at Red Level-3, High Incidence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For the second straight day, Ohio set a new record high for the number of new coronavirus cases.
2,178 new cases were reported on Thursday, with 41 of them out of Stark County.
Here are the Thursday numbers.
Thurs Oct 15
Ohio: 175,843 cases (+2178),
5038 deaths (+5)
Stark: 3494 cases (+41),
178 deaths (same)
29 Red Counties, Including Stark
29 Ohio counties are now at Red Level-3 on the weekly color-coded coronavirus map.
Stark and Summit Counties have moved up to Red; Portage remains there.
Wayne and Tuscarawas Counties are Orange Level-2, while Carroll is at Yellow Level-1
More High Incidence Counties, Including Stark
52 counties are now listed as “high incidence” counties, including Stark, Tuscarawas and Portage.
Those counties have had more than 100 cases per 100,000 population over a recent two-week period.