THURSDAY UPDATE: New Numbers Remain Under 1000, Stark Now at Red Level-3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For the fifth straight day Thursday, Ohio reported under a thousand new coronavirus cases.
Stark County reports 27 of those new cases, and is now at Red Level-3 on the state’s county-by-county color-coded map (see below).
Here are the numbers from Thursday’s report:
Thurs Sept 24
Ohio: 147,744 cases (+991), 4715 deaths (+28)
Stark: 2817 cases (+27), 170 deaths (same)
Stark Now in the Red
Nine Ohio counties including Stark are now at Red Level-3 on the state’s weekly color-coded coronavirus map.
It’s the first time Stark County has been in the Red since the Public Health Advisory System was first developed.