THURSDAY UPDATE: Numbers Shoot Up: Record State, Stark Daily Cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state and Stark County both experienced a huge increase in the number of daily cases of coronavirus on Thursday.
Ohio reported a record 3,590 cases, 25-percent higher than the previous record set on Saturday.
And Stark County picked up over a hundred new cases, at 105.
There were also 192 new hospitalizations in the state, the third highest figure yet.
Here are the Thursday numbers:
Thurs Oct 29
Ohio: 208,937 cases (+3590),
5275 deaths (+19)
Stark: 4267 cases (+105),
185 deaths (same)