      Weather Alert

THURSDAY UPDATE: ODH Going to Weekly Reports After Sunday

Mar 10, 2022 @ 3:00pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a hopeful sign that the coronavirus pandemic is winding down.

After Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health will report case numbers, hospitalizations and other data on a weekly basis.

All reports will come out on Thursdays.

The state reported 868 new cases yesterday. with 20 of them from Stark County.

And the weekly per-capita case figure is down to 70.4.

That’s the number of cases per 100,000 Ohioans for the last two weeks.

Here are your Thursday numbers:

Thurs March 10

Ohio: 2,662,425 total cases (+868)

Stark: 79,520 total cases (+20)

State cases per capita for last two weeks: 70.4

Popular Posts
More Kanye West Pete Davidson Drama
Disney+ Will Introduce A Cheaper Subscription W/ Commercials
New Music Friday: Justin Bieber, Charlie Puth, Khalid & more
All The Spider-Men Suit Up Together In Digital Feature
Judges Hand Out Platinum Ticket On “American Idol”
Connect With Us Listen To Us On