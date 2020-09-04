THURSDAY UPDATE: State Numbers Up, Wayne County Red Level-3, Education Order Out
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Larger numbers of new coronavirus cases and deaths in Ohio on Thursday.
There were 1,345 new cases, 29 of them out of Stark County.
The 50 deaths reported in the state are the most reported since June.
Here are the Sept 3 numbers:
Thurs Sept 3
Ohio: 127,112 cases (+1345),
4226 deaths (+50)
Stark: 2395 cases (+29),
155 deaths (+2)
Wayne County Now Red
Wayne County has moved from Orange Level-2 to Red Level-3 on the state’s weekly coronavirus county-by-county map.
Governor Mike DeWine pointed to the average number of cases per day in the county rising from 5.5 in mid-August to about 12.1 per day.
He pointed to outbreaks at businesses and from churches.
Stark County has gone the other way, though, falling to Yellow Level-1, along with Portage, Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties.
Summit County remains Orange.
Education Order Out
The governor’s order requiring schools to set up a system for parents to report student cases of the virus with that system communicating that information is out on Thursday, according to DeWine.
The schools are to report their weekly cases by Tuesdays, starting next week.
The info is expected to be updated on the website on Thursdays.