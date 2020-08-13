THURSDAY UPDATE: State Presents Latest Figures on Coronavirus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine held another coronavirus briefing on Thursday afternoon.
Daily Numbers
The state has 1,178 new cases for a total of 105,426 total cases, with 2,755 total deaths.
1,931 of those cases are from Stark County, with 142 deaths.
Hospitalizations are also down across the state.
Weekly Color-Coded Map
There are now 12 Red Level-3 counties in Ohio.
Muskingum County is now among them; Medina County has dropped from Red to Orange Level-2.
Stark, Wayne and Portage Counties remains Orange Level-2, while Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties remain at Yellow Level-1.