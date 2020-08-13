      Weather Alert

THURSDAY UPDATE: State Presents Latest Figures on Coronavirus

Aug 13, 2020 @ 2:42pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine held another coronavirus briefing on Thursday afternoon.

Daily Numbers

The state has 1,178 new cases for a total of 105,426 total cases, with 2,755 total deaths.

1,931 of those cases are from Stark County, with 142 deaths.

Hospitalizations are also down across the state.

Weekly Color-Coded Map

Northeast Ohio color-coded coronavirus map presented Aug. 13, 2020. (Ohio Department of Health)

There are now 12 Red Level-3 counties in Ohio.

Muskingum County is now among them; Medina County has dropped from Red to Orange Level-2.

Stark, Wayne and Portage Counties remains Orange Level-2, while Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties remain at Yellow Level-1.

