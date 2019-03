Ever wonder what little gnome is stealing your socks, or what creature is stealing your pens? Stephen McKears, a suspicious handyman noticed his tools being moved overnight. Convinced it was a ghost, McKears set up a night camera to get down to the bottom of it.

To his surprise, the footage showed a small mouse, tidying around the table. Placing nuts and bolts back into the box! It seems like the culture wasn’t a ghost after all.

If only my cat would clean up after me!