Tiffany & Co Launches Engagement Rings for Men
Tiffany & Co. is launching engagement rings for men. The ring selection will be sold at their flagship store in New York. The selection of rings are called Charles Lewis Tiffany named after the company’s founder.
The rings come in titanium or platinum. In a press release the company said the rings, honors the jewelers long standing legacy in love and inclusivity, paving the way for new traditions. Men, how do you feel about finally getting an engagement ring?