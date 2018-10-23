Tigers and Bulldogs Ready to Rumble

Enjoy Saturday’s meeting between Massillon and McKinley. If the last three contests are any indication of what we can expect, this should be another hard fought, hard hitting, down to the wire contest.

In the last three meetings between arch rivals Massillon and McKinley the Tigers have won twice and the Pups once, but each game has been decided by two points or less.

In 2015, the final game at Fawcett stadium, McKinley quarterback Dominique Robinson dove in for the winning score with :20 left to give Pups first year head coach Dan Reardon and the Bulldogs a 30-28 win.

In 2016, Massillon’s Keyshawn Watson capped a 10 play, 98 yard, 4th quarter drive with a 10 yard touchdown run to put the Tigers up 21-13 and then Nate Moore’s defense held on for a 21-19 win in Tiger Town.

In 2017, Tigers running back Jamir Thomas carried the ball 42 times for 124 yards and 1 touchdown and Aidan Longwell hooked up on a 8 yard touchdown pass to Tre’Von Morgan with 6:02 left in the 4th quarter in leading Massillon to 16-15 win in the first game ever played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame stadium. McKinley had a chance to steal the game in the final minutes, but missed a field goal and the Tigers prevailed.

Find out what happens next by listening to the latest edition of this great rivalry Saturday, October 27th from Paul Brown Tiger Stadium on 1480 WHBC. Kick off is set for 2pm.