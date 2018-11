The Massillon Tigers will take on Winton Woods this Friday night at Gahanna Lincoln High School. Winton Woods is the team they lost to in the State Semi Finals last year. 1480 WHBC will have that game for you on air at 7:00pm.

We will also have the other half of the Division II State Semi Final on whbcsports.com as Akron Hoban faces Avon in Brunswick. That game also kicks off at 7:00pm.

We’ve got game!!!