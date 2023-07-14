Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Tik Tok Doctor Who Live-Streamed Surgeries Stripped Of Medical License

July 14, 2023 11:52AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

If you can manage not to botch plastic surgeries because you’re busy talking to the camera during a Tik Tok video…you’re doing ok.

You may have seen Katharine Grawe aka “Dr. Roxy” on Tik Tok making fun dance videos, or livestreaming surgeries…but that all came to a halt. After complaints from several patients, she was brought up for a review by the medical board in Ohio and stripped of her medical license.

Kelsey Cardenas went to her for a breast lift after being a fan of her videos. She figured if she was brave enough to livestream surgery, she must be really good.  However, Cardenas says she suffered major complications after the surgery.

Popular Posts

1

Enter your Summer Cash Keywords here
2

See Dua Lipa frolic on a Greek island with boyfriend Romain Gavras
3

Olivia Rodrigo says she “lost her mind” when she met *this* Rock & Roll Hall of Famer
4

IHOP Introducing Pancake Tacos
5

Tom Cruise Wants To Make Movies Until He’s 80