TikTok announces plans to celebrate BTS’ 10th anniversary

TikTok is getting in on BTS’ 10th anniversary celebration.

The app announced Friday that it will launch a series of events and campaigns in collaboration with BTS’ 10th Anniversary FESTA. There will be a #10yrsWithBTS hashtag challenge and new TikTok effect, a fan-created compilation video and exclusive footage to support BTS’ new single, “Take Two.”

TikTok also teased a special collaboration with the FESTA that will be announced in the coming days.

As previously reported, the BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA will take place June 17.

