TikTok Videos Can Now Be 10 Minutes Long
Here’s some good news and bad news. The good news is, TikTok videos can now be up to 10 minutes long. The bad news: TikTok videos can now be up to 10 minutes long.
TikTok announced the change yesterday, saying they hope the increase will, quote, “unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world.”
When TikTok started, videos had a 15-second limit. Then they raised it to a minute. Last year, they upped it to three minutes.
