TikToker Banned From Disney for Life
TikToker Jason Jeter who became famous from drinking water out of Disney World water fountains on video claims that he has been banned from the park.
Apparently, Jason was served a trespass warning by cops at first, and a lifetime ban soon after for his further exploits. Jeter was fired from Disney after making the videos in early April.
Some of his one million fans suggested petitioning the park until he’s reinstated. Others feel like Jeter got exactly what he deserved. Do you think Jeter got what he deserved? Do you think people on Tik Tok take things too far?