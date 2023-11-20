Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

TikToker Marvels How Her Stanley Survived A Car Fire…And Kept Her Drink Cold

November 20, 2023 1:41PM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

This viral video got a lot of attention for a few reasons: a car was demolished by fire and a Stanley cup was the only thing (besides the car owner) that was unscathed!

 

@danimarielettering Thirsty after you catch on fire? @Stanley 1913 is like no problem i gotchu #fyp #carfire #accident #stanleycup ♬ original sound – Danielle

The best part is that the president of Stanley saw the video and responded saying they were glad she was ok, was sending her more cups…AND REPLACING HER CAR!!  Well done, Stanley!!

Popular Posts

1

Ways To Donate To Tusky Valley Crash Victims
2

History Made: Jared Leto Climbs The Outside Of The Empire State Building
3

Mix 94-1's Shop, Share & Give
4

New college course on Taylor Swift comes complete with Easter eggs and friendship bracelets
5

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson and more