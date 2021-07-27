TikToker Shares Interview Technique To “Guarantee” You Get The Job
If you’re in the market for a new job a TikToker shares interview techniques that will “guarantee” you get the job.
According to @brookerxyz, if an interviewer asks you if you have any questions, you should ask a question, preferably a version of this question: ‘When you look ahead six months to a year from now, and you picture the person in this role doing an excellent job, what do you picture?’ @brookerxyz says that asking a variation of this question will guarantee you get the job you want.
What interview tips have you used that landed you a job?