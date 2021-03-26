TikToker Shows Off Ear Massage Hack To Treat Period Pain
If you suffer from pain during your period, relief might come with this really simple hack. According to TikTok user @lessiamac, you just need to massage the outer part of your ear for about a minute with the rubber eraser at the end of a pencil.
Among the thousands of comments on the video are women noting that it really works. While Gynaecologist Dr. Tania Adib admits she never heard of the pencil trick, she says she’s “not at all surprised” because “pressure points work for all sorts of symptoms.”
Do you have any period pain relief tips to share?