      Weather Alert

TikToker Shows Off Ear Massage Hack To Treat Period Pain

Mar 26, 2021 @ 3:19pm

If you suffer from pain during your period, relief might come with this really simple hack. According to TikTok user @lessiamac, you just need to massage the outer part of your ear for about a minute with the rubber eraser at the end of a pencil.

Among the thousands of comments on the video are women noting that it really works. While Gynaecologist Dr. Tania Adib admits she never heard of the pencil trick, she says she’s “not at all surprised” because “pressure points work for all sorts of symptoms.”

Do you have any period pain relief tips to share?

Popular Posts
A Company Will Pay You $2400 If You Can Stay Away From Screens For 24 Hours
Netflix Just Released Its April Titles And There's So Much Good Stuff
60% Of Americans Report Undesired Weight Change During Pandemic, Average Gain Of 29 Pounds
L.A. Becomes Largest 'No-Kill' Animal Shelter City
"Black Widow" Will Be Released In Theaters And Disney+ Simultaneously