      Breaking News
COVID Vaccination For Ohioans Has New Timeline

Tiktoker Thinks Single Mothers Are Only Good For One Night Stands

Mar 24, 2021 @ 7:25pm

One Tiktoker’s latest video won’t be winning him popularity awards any time soon.

Myron Gaines recently posted a video saying three reasons you should never date single moms.

His number one reason: “The kids are going to come first, which is fine and the way it should be. But you have to understand you’re always going to take a back seat.”

Reason two: “They’re not your kids, so you can’t discipline them, and on top of that, she can take them away from you at any time if you guys break up.”

Reason three: “Guys, single moms recreational use only. Protect yourself and your wallet!” Of course, several single moms went to social media to call out Myron. One said, “That’s cool, bro. We don’t play with boys.”

 

Popular Posts
Stop Posting Your Vaccine Cards On Social Media
A Company Will Pay You $2400 If You Can Stay Away From Screens For 24 Hours
‘Animal Crossing’ Becoming a Film
L.A. Becomes Largest 'No-Kill' Animal Shelter City
60% Of Americans Report Undesired Weight Change During Pandemic, Average Gain Of 29 Pounds