Tiktoker Thinks Single Mothers Are Only Good For One Night Stands
One Tiktoker’s latest video won’t be winning him popularity awards any time soon.
Myron Gaines recently posted a video saying three reasons you should never date single moms.
His number one reason: “The kids are going to come first, which is fine and the way it should be. But you have to understand you’re always going to take a back seat.”
Reason two: “They’re not your kids, so you can’t discipline them, and on top of that, she can take them away from you at any time if you guys break up.”
Reason three: “Guys, single moms recreational use only. Protect yourself and your wallet!” Of course, several single moms went to social media to call out Myron. One said, “That’s cool, bro. We don’t play with boys.”