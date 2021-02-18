Tim Burton Is Making A Live-Action Wednesday Addams Show
Netflix has signed on with director Tim Burton for a live-action version of a favorite member of the Addams Family. Burton is set to direct and produce an eight-episode series about Wednesday Addams, right now just called “Wednesday,” for Netflix!
No cast has been announced, but the show is said to be centered on “a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday’s years as a student at the peculiar Nevermore Academy”. Would you watch a show about Wednesday Addams? Did you like The Addams Family growing up?