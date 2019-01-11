Tim Tebow Reveals his Next Venture: Marriage
By Sarah Peters
|
Jan 11, 2019 @ 7:07 AM

Apparently, Tim Tebow moves just as fast in romance as he does on the football and baseball fields. Just six months after he began dating 2017 Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, the 31-year-old athlete has revealed he’s engaged to marry the beauty queen. In a photo posted Thursday on Instagram, Tebow is shown on one knee, proposing to the 23-year-old. It’s accompanied by the sugary caption, “Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world. You’re the love of my life, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.” Commenting on the post, Nei-Peters writes, “Any dreams I’ve ever had, you’ve exceeded them all! I love you and I can’t wait to spend forever with you!” Do you think dating for six months is long enough before getting married?

RELATED CONTENT

