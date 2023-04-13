Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Timbaland Reveals Justin Timberlake Has Completed New Album

April 13, 2023 9:24AM EDT
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: Timbaland and Justin Timberlake speak onstage during the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 50th Annual Induction And Awards Dinner at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame )

Justin Timberlake’s longtime producer, Timbaland, spilled the tea in a Variety interview that we’re in for some new JT music soon: “We just finished up, and everything sounds great. Now it’s really on him how and when he envisions it to come out, but it’s done, and it’s coming.”

Timbaland hinted that Justin’s new music will be more “fun.” Timbaland says the new album will be like “FutureSex part two.”

A release date for the album has not be announced.  Which Justin Timberlake song is your favorite?

