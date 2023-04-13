Timbaland Reveals Justin Timberlake Has Completed New Album

Justin Timberlake’s longtime producer, Timbaland, spilled the tea in a Variety interview that we’re in for some new JT music soon: “We just finished up, and everything sounds great. Now it’s really on him how and when he envisions it to come out, but it’s done, and it’s coming.”

Timbaland hinted that Justin’s new music will be more “fun.” Timbaland says the new album will be like “FutureSex part two.”

A release date for the album has not be announced. Which Justin Timberlake song is your favorite?