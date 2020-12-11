Time Reveals Finalists For 2020 Person Of The Year
Who will be Time’s 2020 Person of the Year? The magazine revealed its five finalists on Thursday.
The first three should come as no surprise – Donald Trump and Joe Biden, along with Dr. Anthony Fauci.
The other two finalists? ‘Frontline health care workers’ and the ‘movement for racial justice’ – reflecting two of the biggest storylines in the U.S. in 2020.
Time’s Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal told the Today show that 2020’s Person of the Year was the toughest choice yet. The final choice will be revealed Friday night at 10pm in a televised special on NBC.
Who’s your choice for Person of the Year? Who else do you think should have made the list?