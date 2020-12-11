      Weather Alert

Time Reveals Finalists For 2020 Person Of The Year

Dec 10, 2020 @ 11:07pm

Who will be Time’s 2020 Person of the Year? The magazine revealed its five finalists on Thursday.
The first three should come as no surprise – Donald Trump and Joe Biden, along with Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The other two finalists? ‘Frontline health care workers’ and the ‘movement for racial justice’ – reflecting two of the biggest storylines in the U.S. in 2020.

Time’s Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal told the Today show that 2020’s Person of the Year was the toughest choice yet. The final choice will be revealed Friday night at 10pm in a televised special on NBC.
Who’s your choice for Person of the Year? Who else do you think should have made the list?

