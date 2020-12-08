Time to Skate Downtown!

Another way for families and individuals to enjoy fun in the winter months is available in downtown Canton with the opening of Hall of Fame City Ice Rink. Again this year, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is the rink’s major sponsor.
Open to the public since Saturday, Dec. 5, the rink sits only a couple of blocks from Centennial Plaza, the greenspace and public park designed to help Canton, its residents and its visitors celebrate the city’s 100-year connection to professional football.
The rink is open daily, with concessions and skate rental available to guests.
“The Pro Football Hall of Fame has supported Hall of Fame City Ice Rink since 2017,” said Pat Lindesmith, Chief Partnership Officer & Senior Vice President of Gold Jacket Relations for the Hall. “We are pleased to help support the rink again this year, and we see it bringing joy to our community during these challenging times.”
Patrick Wyatt, president of the Downtown Canton Special Improvement District, echoed that sentiment.
“This is something positive in the city at a time when we all could use it,” he said, noting that other communities in Northeast Ohio have opted not to open their rinks this season.
As the major sponsor, the Hall’s logo is painted prominently on the surface at center ice. Wyatt said several local trade unions and businesses are helping through sponsorships as well and will be represented along the rink’s dasher boards.
The Canton Parks Department, Coon Restoration and Center Ice Sports Complex (longtime Hall of Fame Board of Trustees member Thomas Schervish co-founded the indoor rink in 1999), are collaborating on the upkeep and resurfacing duties.
“It’s a fun team effort,” Wyatt said.
Other details about Hall of Fame City Ice Rink:
- The surface is 60 feet by 100 feet.
- It is located on the north side of Tuscarawas Street West, next to the Stark County Courthouse (at 115 Central Plaza North).
- Rink hours are noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
- Cost per skater is $2. Skates are available for renting for an additional $2. All fees must be paid in cash.
- Available at HOF City Ice Rink Café are hot and cold beverages, nachos, chips and candy.
- Guests are asked to wear masks and maintain social distance.
Wyatt said the rink is expected to remain open through February. The length of the season and possible daily closures are weather-dependent. That information and other details are available on the rink website.