Timken High School Earns Historic Designation

(WHBC) – Thanks to the efforts of a local group, Timken High School is now on the National Register of Historic Places.

Nancy George with the Timken High School Alumni Association says the school is being recognized because of its history and art deco architecture.

“It’s on the original site that Bezaleel Wells designated for a school, so there has always been a school building on the site where Timken High School is.”

She says it also qualifies for the register because of its art deco architecture and art deco art.

“They really like the artwork by Frank Marchione, they thought it was done professionally by some nationally known artist.”

Marchione was a Timken student and created six large murals that are in the auditorium.

The Timken High School Alumni Association led the effort to get the school on the National Register of Historic Places.

There will be a celebration this weekend to recognize Timken High School being placed on the register.

The celebration will be Sunday afternoon from 2:30 to 4:30 at the school.

The celebration will include a presentation and tours of the school.