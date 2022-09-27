Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Timken Makes It 100 Years on NYSE

September 27, 2022 4:49AM EDT
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A real moment of history over the weekend.

the Jackson Township-based Timken Company celebrated 100 consecutive years on the New York Stock Exchange as of Sunday.

It’s one of just 30 such companies in the U.S.

To give you a feel for the company they’re keeping, original member Bank of New York Mellon’s predecessor company was founded by Alexander Hamilton.

Timken has been paying a quarterly dividend on its stock ever since that day in 1922, recently paying its 400th consecutive dividend.

Chairman of the board John Timken Jr says, “we’re honored to be recognized”.

