TimkenSteel: Labor Deal with USW Local Extended for Two Weeks
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The labor agreement between TimkenSteel and United Steelworkers Local 1123 expires on Monday.
But, the 1200 workers covered under the agreement remain on the job after both sides agreed to a two-week contract extension last week.
That’s according to the company.
A release from the Canton-based firm indicates that negotiations are moving forward “constructively”.
The contract extension expires Monday October 11.