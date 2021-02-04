      Weather Alert

Tina Fey And Amy Poehler Are Returning To Host The Golden Globes

Feb 4, 2021 @ 12:23pm

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are teaming back up to host the Golden Globes, but things will be different because of the current pandemic.  The pair will host from different coasts: Amy will host from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California, and Tina will host from Rockefeller Center in New York City.

The last time the two hosted together was in 2015. They also hosted in 2014 and 2013.  The Golden Globes will air on February 28th.  What is the funniest thing you’ve seen Tina Fey and Amy Poehler do?

Popular Posts
Dustin Diamond, "Saved by the Bell" Star, Dies At 44 Of Lung Cancer
Actor Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves Gave $75M to ‘Matrix’ Crew
Toys 'R' Us Has Closed All It's Stores Again
George Clooney Reveals Why He Didn't Want To Give Kids "Weird-A**" Names
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Revealing Our 'Bridgerton' Inspired Names...And They Are Weird