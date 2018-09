Tinder in India is rolling out a new feature to give women more control on who gets to message them. Women will have the option to activate the “My Move” option which will control who gets to message them if both parties swipe right. Normally, if both parties swipe right, either party can message the other. But with the “My Move” option activated, only women can initiate the first conversation.

Tinder is looking to roll out this update globally.

Source: Reuters