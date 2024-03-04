Tish Cyrus’ New Husband’s Dating Past Hits Close To Home

Miley Cyrus’ mom, Tish Cyrus, married actor Dominic Purcell last August and now there’s tea that Miley’s sister Noah isn’t happy about it. Why? Noah was romantically involved with Purcell before her mom married him! OH SNAP.

Word is the relationship between Noah and Dominic was so under wraps not even Miley knew about it. But sources tell ET that Tish knew, and decided to pursue Dominic after Noah and Dominic were done…but didn’t tell Noah. Uh oh. That apparently is behind Noah not being at their wedding. Miley was her mom’s Maid-of-Honor.

MORE HERE