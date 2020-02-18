      Weather Alert

Today is Final Day to Register to Vote in Primary Elections

Feb 18, 2020 @ 4:19pm

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You might still have some time! Today is the final day to register to vote in Ohio for the Primary Election which is four weeks from today. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says there are many places you can sign up to make sure your voice is heard on election day.

He says you can register at voteohio.gov. You can also sign up at any area Library, BMV, Job and Family Services office, or county board of elections. Early voting for the Primary election, which will be on Tuesday, March 17, starts tomorrow.

