Today Is World Autism Day!
By Sarah
|
Apr 2, 2019 @ 7:31 AM

Today is World Autism Awareness Day.
The focus of today is to learn more about autism and speak out against those who discriminate against those who have autism.
One in 59 kids are diagnosed with autism each year and it’s four times more likely to be diagnosed in boys than girls.
Even though today is recognized as Autism Awareness Day the entire month is also dedicated to autism awareness.
Do you know of someone dealing with autism and defying the odds?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Cedar Point Is Offering Unlimited Visits for $60 for Two Months! Hangover-Free Synthetic Alcohol Is Currently In Development Sega To Release The Genesis Mini Later This Year There’s Now KFC Ice Cream Elon Musk Releases Rap Track About Harambe the Gorilla JK Rowling Now Saying Harry Potter Is Bi-Sexual
Comments