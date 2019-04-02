Today Is World Autism Day!

Today is World Autism Awareness Day.
The focus of today is to learn more about autism and speak out against those who discriminate against those who have autism.
One in 59 kids are diagnosed with autism each year and it’s four times more likely to be diagnosed in boys than girls.
Even though today is recognized as Autism Awareness Day the entire month is also dedicated to autism awareness.
Do you know of someone dealing with autism and defying the odds?
