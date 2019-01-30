Toddler Scolds Dad For Leaving Toilet Seat Up
By Sarah
|
Jan 30, 2019 @ 5:54 AM

“How many times do I have to tell you to put the toilet seat down?”
Bradlee Rae Hayes is just a few years old but she already understands the pain of crashing down on a cold toilet seat because someone else forgot to put the seat down.
A video of Bradley scolding her father after repeated reminders to put the toilet seat down is going viral and women around the world are collectively applauding this little girl.

