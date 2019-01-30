“How many times do I have to tell you to put the toilet seat down?”
Bradlee Rae Hayes is just a few years old but she already understands the pain of crashing down on a cold toilet seat because someone else forgot to put the seat down.
A video of Bradley scolding her father after repeated reminders to put the toilet seat down is going viral and women around the world are collectively applauding this little girl.
Toddler Scolds Dad For Leaving Toilet Seat Up
