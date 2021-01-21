Toledo Continues to Deal With Officer Shooting Death
TOLEDO, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It did not feel like Inauguration Day in the city of Toledo on Wednesday.
It was a day to try and come to grips with the fact that a second police officer had been gunned down in six months.
Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz spoke to the media on Wednesday, calling 24-year-old Officer Brandon Stalker a great man and father.
His killer Christopher Harris had a long criminal history and had said he would not be taken alive.
He was also killed.