Toledo Police Officer Killed in Monday Standoff

Jan 19, 2021 @ 6:44am

TOLEDO, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Toledo police officer was shot and killed during a standoff at a home in the city Monday afternoon.

24-year-old Officer Brandon Stalker was shot once and died from his injuries.

Police say the shooter was also struck in the confrontation and is dead from his injuries.

They say the shooter was a suspect they were pursuing in a vandalism incident at a Catholic church when he holed up in the house where the shooting occurred.

He then walked outside with guns and started shooting.

The governor asks that flags on public buildings be flown at half-staff for Officer Stalker.

