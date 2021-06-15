Tolkien Fans Launch Petition Against Nudity In Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings” TV Show
The new “Lord of the Rings” series that’s being produced for Amazon Prime may or may not include nudity. If it’s up to Cathoholic Memes, it will be the latter. A petition, created by Cathoholic Memes, states, “Amazon Prime has an upcoming Lord of the Rings series set before the Hobbit trilogy. They have hired ‘intimacy coaches’ and have asked that actors be comfortable with doing nude scenes in the castings. Tolkien’s work is truly wholesome and packed with incredible Christian symbolism.
He was a devout Catholic, and his memory does not need to be stained with gratuitous nudity or even nudity in the slightest. Tolkien’s creations have always been mostly FAMILY friendly…KEEP IT THAT WAY”. The petition created on change.org has garnered 35,000 signatures. Filming has already started with a script that has been finished for several months. Do you think Amazon Prime will cut out any nude scenes to avoid alienating J.R.R. Tolkien fans? Are you bothered by nudity in shows? How do you feel about nude scenes in the new Lord of the Rings TV series?