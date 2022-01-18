Tom Brady Gifts Cancer Survivor Tickets To The Super Bowl
This is a great follow up to a story we shared a few months ago.
There was a 9-year-old boy named Noah that went to his first Tamps Bay Bucs game after finishing treatment for cancer and he held up a sign that read “Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer” and Tom saw it and walked over and gave him his hat.
Earlier last year, he sent a video message of encouragement that Noah watched over and over again. Noah talked about what that meant to him to local news.
Well Noah is 10 now and Tom just sent a video message to Noah and his family with an even BIGGER gift.