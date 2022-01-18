      Weather Alert

Tom Brady Gifts Cancer Survivor Tickets To The Super Bowl

Jan 18, 2022 @ 7:58am

This is a great follow up to a story we shared a few months ago.

There was a 9-year-old boy named Noah that went to his first Tamps Bay Bucs game after finishing treatment for cancer and he held up a sign that read “Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer” and Tom saw it and walked over and gave him his hat.

Earlier last year, he sent a video message of encouragement that Noah watched over and over again. Noah talked about what that meant to him to local news.

Well Noah is 10 now and Tom just sent a video message to Noah and his family with an even BIGGER gift. 

 

Popular Posts
Ben Affleck Says The “Armageddon” Team Made Him Fix His Teeth And “Be Sexy”
Knives out: Britney Spears goes after sister again on Twitter
Coachella Announces Lineup After Two Years Of Postponements And Cancellations
Kylie Jenner Is Officially The Queen Of Instagram
Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Are Engaged
Connect With Us Listen To Us On