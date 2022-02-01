Tom Brady Officially Announces Retirement
It’s official: After 22 seasons, Tom Brady has announced his retirement.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback made the announcement via social media on Tuesday, sharing a photo and a statement.
“I have always believed the sport of football is an “all-in” proposition – if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed and success is what I love so much about our game,” Brady wrote. “There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.”
“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” Brady added. “I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”
Brady’s statement went on to thank teammates, coaches, fans, and family for their support.
Do you think Tom Brady will stay retired? Was it time for him to call it quits or did he have more playing years in him?