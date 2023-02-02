Tom Brady Retires As Gisele Seems To Shut Down Hopes Of Reconciling

Tom Brady promised he means it this time when he announced his retirement from football. His message was short and sweet because he said he got his long-winded message out the first time he retired.

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

His career spanned 23 seasons!

After 23 seasons, Tom Brady is calling it a career pic.twitter.com/Dn7dEm1SjE — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 1, 2023

He got love from both the Tampa Buccaneers as well has his former team, the New England Patriots.

Thank you for everything, @TomBrady. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 1, 2023

And of course his buddy, Gronk.

Tommy, since I already wrote you a long retirement message last year, this time I shall say, welcome to the 2x retired club. You’re a legend and you always will be, my friend @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/88oWYvQtdo — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) February 1, 2023

But it was the comment from ex-wife Gisele that everyone was fixating on, because this seemed to be point of contention that led to their breakup. Gisele had put her career on hold to support him and thought when he was retired, it was her turn to chase dreams. Her comment to his retirement announcement seems to indicate that ship has sailed. To be fair, not sure if that was Tom’s motivation behind this move. Purely speculation based on the fact he only un-retired for one more season.