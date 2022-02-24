Tom Brady To Produce And Star In Football Comedy
In his first post-NFL gig, Tom Brady will produce and star in a football comedy called 80 For Brady.
He will be in the movie along withJane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field and Lily Tomlin.
It’s inspired by a true story of four best friends and New England Patriots fans who take a life-changing trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their quarterback hero, Tom Brady, play — and the chaos that ensues getting there.
He’s dipped his toe in the acting world before in a Funny or Die skit, on SNL and in “Ted 2” with Mark Wahlberg.