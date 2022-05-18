Tom Brady Will Get Roasted On Netflix
Tom Brady has agreed to get roasted on Netflix. He will be featured first in a series of upcoming specials called Greatest Roasts Of All Time: GROAT.
The fact that Tom is the the executive producer of the series probably means it won’t be TOO bad, with his own roast set to tape in 2023.
“To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch…‘I’m just here so I won’t get fined,’” Brady said in a press release, which refers to him as “Gisele Bündchen’s husband” and a “sixth-round NFL draft pick.”
We can’t wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast,” said Robbie Praw, Netflix vice president of stand-up and comedy formats. “In all seriousness, it’s a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one’s better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady.” (Brady announced his retirement in January, but in March reversed course.)
He’s had some training for this reading mean tweets on Jimmy Kimmel Live, so it’s gonna be fine.
