Tom Cruise Sent His Movie Crew 300 Christmas Cakes On A Private Jet From His Favorite Bakery

Dec 15, 2021 @ 7:55am

Well this is sweet…and excessive.

Tom Cruise wanted to show his appreciation for the crew on the set of Mission: Impossible 7, so he had 300 Christmas cakes shipped from LA to the UK on his private jet as a gift for his team.

And he’s done this many times before.  In fact, the White Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake from Doan’s Bakery in Woodland Hills is kind of known as the ‘Cruise cake’.

A source says: “It is extravagant, but Tom is an incredibly generous person and he wanted to do something special for everyone who has worked on the movie with him.”  The cakes cost about $15,078.

