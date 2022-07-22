      Weather Alert

Tom Cruise Stands To Make $100 Million From “Top Gun: Maverick”

Jul 22, 2022 @ 8:22am

Top Gun: Maverick has grossed $623.8 million in North America, overtaking The Avengers ($623.3 million) to become the ninth-highest grossing movie in domestic box office history.

Industry experts think it will eventually pass the titles in seventh and eighth place, Titanic with $659 million and Jurassic World with $653 million.

As it stands now, the top six slots belong to Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936.6 million), Avengers: Endgame ($858.3 million), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($804.7 million), Avatar ($760 million), Black Panther ($700 million) and Avengers: Infinity War ($678 million).

However, it’s unlikely that Maverick will get that far. With another $620 million internationally, the film has generated a mammoth $1.24 billion at the global box office. On worldwide charts, the movie ranks among the top 20 biggest films of all time.

All of this is good news for Tom Cruise’s pocketbook. With his upfront payment ($13 million…smaller than normal) and deal to get a portion of ticket sales, he stands to earn $100 million personally!

