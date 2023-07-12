Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Tom Cruise Surprises Fans At Some Movie Theaters

July 12, 2023 9:58AM EDT
Tom Cruise popped in and surprised the audience at screenings of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” in Toronto, Washington D.C. and Atlanta!

Cruise is known for doing his own stunts, and he’s pulled off some pretty epic ones in his “Mission: Impossible” movies. At the New York premiere for “M:I – Dead Reckoning Part One”, he talks about riding a motorcycle off a cliff into a freefall. And promises more is coming in part two!

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” opens today!

