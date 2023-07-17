Tom Cruise Tops the Box Office While “Sound Of Freedom” Has Even Bigger Second Week

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One earned a five-day debut of $80 million in North America, including $56.2 million for the weekend. That’s the best domestic opening of that franchise behind Mission: Impossible II, which posted a similar a five-day debut of $78.5 million, not adjusted for inflation. The real story though is Sound Of Freedom, whose audience continues to grow with another $25 million. That was good enough for No. 2 for the weekend beating out big studio big budget features. The true story centers around the work of Tim Ballard, who rescues children from sex trafficking. It was partially crowd funded for $5 million of the $14.5 million budget and they have used social media as their main marketing tool. Angel Studios also incorporated a “Pay It Forward” model encouraging others to buy tickets for those who can’t afford to go, to continue to spread the word about how big of an issue child trafficking is around the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sound of Freedom (@soundoffreedommovie)

Insidious: The Red Door fell to No. 3 in its second week with an estimated $13 million, and Indiana Jones & The Dial Of Destiny placed No. 4 domestically with $12 million.